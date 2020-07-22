Rent Calculator
McLean, VA
6650 MIDHILL PLACE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM
6650 MIDHILL PLACE
6650 Midhill Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
6650 Midhill Place, McLean, VA 22043
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhouse,fireplace hardwood floors in main level, and stairs, stainless steal appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, looks great!!!.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6650 MIDHILL PLACE have any available units?
6650 MIDHILL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McLean, VA
.
What amenities does 6650 MIDHILL PLACE have?
Some of 6650 MIDHILL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6650 MIDHILL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6650 MIDHILL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 MIDHILL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6650 MIDHILL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McLean
.
Does 6650 MIDHILL PLACE offer parking?
No, 6650 MIDHILL PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6650 MIDHILL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6650 MIDHILL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 MIDHILL PLACE have a pool?
No, 6650 MIDHILL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6650 MIDHILL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6650 MIDHILL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 MIDHILL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6650 MIDHILL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6650 MIDHILL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6650 MIDHILL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
