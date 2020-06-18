FRESHLY PAINTED*3-BR rambler w/Beautiful hardwood floors*Great storage on lower level*Nice size lot*Close to the new WFC metro and other major roads. Pets on case-by-case basis*LAWNCARE INCLUDED IN RENT!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6609 MULROY ST have any available units?
6609 MULROY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6609 MULROY ST have?
Some of 6609 MULROY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 MULROY ST currently offering any rent specials?
6609 MULROY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 MULROY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 6609 MULROY ST is pet friendly.
Does 6609 MULROY ST offer parking?
Yes, 6609 MULROY ST offers parking.
Does 6609 MULROY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6609 MULROY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 MULROY ST have a pool?
No, 6609 MULROY ST does not have a pool.
Does 6609 MULROY ST have accessible units?
No, 6609 MULROY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 MULROY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 MULROY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 MULROY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6609 MULROY ST does not have units with air conditioning.