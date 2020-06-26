6514 BRAWNER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym media room

Tucked away on a serene Cul de sac in sought afterSalona Village, this stunning luxury home features dramatic open spaces, walls of windows overlooking the trees, a large Gourmet Kitchen opening to a welcoming Family Room with gasfireplace, multiple windows and door to a deck. The Amazing Master Suite offers a sunny sitting room, a two-sided gas fireplace, generous Closets and a gorgeous Master-Bath with Large walkin shower, soaking tub and heated floors. All bedrooms are en-Suite, A lovely Main-level Studyoffers a Full Bath, the lower level walkout Recreation Room has a Gas fireplace, Wet bar, Game area, large Gym & High Tech fully furnished Movie theater. The home features premium light fixtures, plantation shutters, beautiful exterior stone work and design