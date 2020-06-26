All apartments in McLean
6514 BRAWNER STREET

6514 Brawner Street · No Longer Available
Location

6514 Brawner Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
media room
Tucked away on a serene Cul de sac in sought afterSalona Village, this stunning luxury home features dramatic open spaces, walls of windows overlooking the trees, a large Gourmet Kitchen opening to a welcoming Family Room with gasfireplace, multiple windows and door to a deck. The Amazing Master Suite offers a sunny sitting room, a two-sided gas fireplace, generous Closets and a gorgeous Master-Bath with Large walkin shower, soaking tub and heated floors. All bedrooms are en-Suite, A lovely Main-level Studyoffers a Full Bath, the lower level walkout Recreation Room has a Gas fireplace, Wet bar, Game area, large Gym & High Tech fully furnished Movie theater. The home features premium light fixtures, plantation shutters, beautiful exterior stone work and design

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 BRAWNER STREET have any available units?
6514 BRAWNER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6514 BRAWNER STREET have?
Some of 6514 BRAWNER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 BRAWNER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6514 BRAWNER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 BRAWNER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6514 BRAWNER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6514 BRAWNER STREET offer parking?
No, 6514 BRAWNER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6514 BRAWNER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6514 BRAWNER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 BRAWNER STREET have a pool?
No, 6514 BRAWNER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6514 BRAWNER STREET have accessible units?
No, 6514 BRAWNER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 BRAWNER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6514 BRAWNER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6514 BRAWNER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6514 BRAWNER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
