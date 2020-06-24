6446 DRYDEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking

Wonderful brick home in the heart of McLean situated on a fabulous lot! Hardwoods on 2 levels! Spacious and sunny eat-in kitchen. Large living room w/fireplace & mantle. Expansive family room on lower level w/4th bedroom & another full bath. Huge unfinished basement/ideal for storage.