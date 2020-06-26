2032 BROOKS SQUARE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Ready to move in. NEW roofs and windows. All Hardwood floor, including bedrooms *Great Location. Mints to West Falls Church Metro Station and I-66. EZ access to DC* Nice & Clean End Unit TH in McLean School district. 2 Goodsize(instead of 3 small)bedrooms w/Ceiling fans. Fully fenced yard w/Wood Patio (18x8) . Fully finished bsmt w/half bath, Pergo floor & Wood burning Fpl. Huge Country Kit w/Breakfast Room-Corian Countertop*Lots of built-in shelves*Spacious storage/work room inLL* Total 1,520 living square foots. Home shows very well*