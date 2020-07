Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious townhome in wonderful community, Avail July 1st. Updated kitch w/breakfast bar. Remodeled baths. Deluxe MBR with private en suite bath. Beautiful and private vistas---Backs to woods and parkland. Very inviting patio is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Deluxe family room off kitch with FP and Lower level walk out Rec Room with FP. Plenty of extra storage. McLean schools!