Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Spectacular end unit townhome with 2-car garage boasting over 4100 sq ft of living space. Spacious master suite with fireplace and walk in closet with built-ins. Eat-in kitchen with butlers pantry, and deck Finished lower level w/ wet bar and custom built in shelving leads to huge patio. Surround Sound throughout. Tons of storage! MCLEAN SCHOOLS!