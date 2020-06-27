All apartments in McLean
1933 Freedom Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 9:46 AM

1933 Freedom Drive

1933 Freedom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1933 Freedom Lane, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
sauna
Community Amenities

24-hour resident concierge. Ready to handle packages, answer questions and provide assistance with neighborhood information.
Party room complete with large-screen TV, group seating and space for entertaining
Underground Parking Available
High-tech business center
Dry cleaning, convenience store and ATM on site
Retail and Restaurants On-Site: Upton Market/Natural Market, Pizza Autentica, Pearl River Nail Salon, Advance Car Rental, Frozen Yo and more

24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center. Fully equipped with cardio theater equipment, resistance machines and free weights
Sparkling swimming pool complete with sundeck and sauna
Rental Storage Available
Click! Caf Internet lounge
Barbecue grills and tables
Cats and Dogs Welcome

Apartment Amenities

New! Renovated apartment homes.* One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with all stainless steel appliances, faux granite countertops, laminate flooring, dark wood cabinetry, modern light fixtures and beige walls
Deluxe kitchens complete with breakfast bars and stainless steel sinks
Private balconies
Large walk-in closets and linen closets
Central heat and air conditioning

11 spacious floor plans to choose from
Modern appliances including frost-free refrigerators with icemakers, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers and disposals
Wall-to-wall carpet
Individual washers and dryers
Cable ready with high-speed Internet available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Freedom Drive have any available units?
1933 Freedom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1933 Freedom Drive have?
Some of 1933 Freedom Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Freedom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Freedom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Freedom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Freedom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1933 Freedom Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1933 Freedom Drive offers parking.
Does 1933 Freedom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1933 Freedom Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Freedom Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1933 Freedom Drive has a pool.
Does 1933 Freedom Drive have accessible units?
No, 1933 Freedom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Freedom Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 Freedom Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 Freedom Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1933 Freedom Drive has units with air conditioning.
