1930 BIRCH RD

HANSEL & GRETEL LIKE COTTAGE. 1930's charm in beautiful neighborhood. Fireplace. New carpet throughout. Freshly painted in neutral color. Private driveway. Galley Kitchen. Pets on a case by case. No Smoking. Don't miss out on this one! Certified funds required for 1st mo's rent (at application) & security deposit