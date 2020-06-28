1930 BIRCH RD

HANSEL & GRETEL LIKE COTTAGE. 1930's charm in beautiful neighborhood. Fireplace. New carpet throughout. Freshly painted in neutral color. Private driveway. Galley Kitchen. Pets on a case by case. No Smoking. Don't miss out on this one! Certified funds required for 1st mo's rent (at application) & security deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
