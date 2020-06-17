Classic Colonial home with plenty of upgrades. Lovely front porch, 3 levels back deck. Bonus room in the back. Large fence-in backyard. Great family home in wonderful school district. Close to DC and Tysons.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1854 KIRBY ROAD have any available units?
1854 KIRBY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1854 KIRBY ROAD have?
Some of 1854 KIRBY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1854 KIRBY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1854 KIRBY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.