McLean, VA
1854 KIRBY ROAD
Last updated June 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

1854 KIRBY ROAD

1854 Kirby Road · No Longer Available
Location

1854 Kirby Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Classic Colonial home with plenty of upgrades. Lovely front porch, 3 levels back deck. Bonus room in the back. Large fence-in backyard. Great family home in wonderful school district. Close to DC and Tysons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1854 KIRBY ROAD have any available units?
1854 KIRBY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1854 KIRBY ROAD have?
Some of 1854 KIRBY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1854 KIRBY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1854 KIRBY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 KIRBY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1854 KIRBY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1854 KIRBY ROAD offer parking?
No, 1854 KIRBY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1854 KIRBY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1854 KIRBY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 KIRBY ROAD have a pool?
No, 1854 KIRBY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1854 KIRBY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1854 KIRBY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 KIRBY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1854 KIRBY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1854 KIRBY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1854 KIRBY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
