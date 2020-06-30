Rent Calculator
All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1623 Dempsey St.
1623 Dempsey St
1623 Dempsey Street
No Longer Available
McLean
Location
1623 Dempsey Street, McLean, VA 22101
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom 3 bath 4 level split house in the heart of McLean. Features hardwood floors, family room off kitchen, 3 season room, large bedroom sizes, rec room, and basement storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1623 Dempsey St have any available units?
1623 Dempsey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McLean, VA
.
What amenities does 1623 Dempsey St have?
Some of 1623 Dempsey St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1623 Dempsey St currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Dempsey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Dempsey St pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Dempsey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McLean
.
Does 1623 Dempsey St offer parking?
No, 1623 Dempsey St does not offer parking.
Does 1623 Dempsey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 Dempsey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Dempsey St have a pool?
No, 1623 Dempsey St does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Dempsey St have accessible units?
No, 1623 Dempsey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Dempsey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Dempsey St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 Dempsey St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1623 Dempsey St does not have units with air conditioning.
