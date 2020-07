Amenities

Cul de sac location!!Large beautiful home in Chesterbrook Woods, convenient to Chain Bridge, Washington D.C. also Tysons Corner. Deck off dining room in back and second deck off Kitchen/ family room on the side. Almost everything updated, owner occupied. Many built-ins, gorgeous hardwood floors on main level. lower level has ceramic, carpet and pergo. Wonderful neighborhood! Rent includes all lawn care and H.V.A.C maintenance twice a year and Pest inspection and treatment if necessary.