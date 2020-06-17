Stunningly well-kept 5 bedroom, move-in-ready colonial in Pyramid schools district: Langley HS/Cooper MS/ Spring Hill ES. Best location: minutes to the silver line metros, Tysons, I-66, and 495, Rt-7. The rest, you will check for yourself.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1319 TIMBERLY LN have any available units?
1319 TIMBERLY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
Is 1319 TIMBERLY LN currently offering any rent specials?
1319 TIMBERLY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.