McLean, VA
1319 TIMBERLY LN
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:42 PM

1319 TIMBERLY LN

1319 Timberly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Timberly Lane, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunningly well-kept 5 bedroom, move-in-ready colonial in Pyramid schools district: Langley HS/Cooper MS/ Spring Hill ES. Best location: minutes to the silver line metros, Tysons, I-66, and 495, Rt-7. The rest, you will check for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

