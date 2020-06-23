All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1306 LYONS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1306 LYONS STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:02 AM

1306 LYONS STREET

1306 Lyons Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1306 Lyons Street, McLean, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 4 bedroom / 3 bath rambler close to Tysons & Reston. Easy access to DC. Close to Spring Hill metro and bus service. Stop sitting in rt 7 traffic. If you lived here you wouldn't have too! LANGELY SCHOOL DISTRICT Landlord would consider shorter term leases. Online app ahrmanagment.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 LYONS STREET have any available units?
1306 LYONS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1306 LYONS STREET have?
Some of 1306 LYONS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 LYONS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1306 LYONS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 LYONS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1306 LYONS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1306 LYONS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1306 LYONS STREET does offer parking.
Does 1306 LYONS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 LYONS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 LYONS STREET have a pool?
No, 1306 LYONS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1306 LYONS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1306 LYONS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 LYONS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 LYONS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 LYONS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 LYONS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia