Charming 4 bedroom / 3 bath rambler close to Tysons & Reston. Easy access to DC. Close to Spring Hill metro and bus service. Stop sitting in rt 7 traffic. If you lived here you wouldn't have too! LANGELY SCHOOL DISTRICT Landlord would consider shorter term leases. Online app ahrmanagment.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1306 LYONS STREET have any available units?
1306 LYONS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1306 LYONS STREET have?
Some of 1306 LYONS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 LYONS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1306 LYONS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.