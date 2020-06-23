1306 LYONS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 4 bedroom / 3 bath rambler close to Tysons & Reston. Easy access to DC. Close to Spring Hill metro and bus service. Stop sitting in rt 7 traffic. If you lived here you wouldn't have too! LANGELY SCHOOL DISTRICT Landlord would consider shorter term leases. Online app ahrmanagment.com