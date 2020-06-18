Sign Up
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM
1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE
1298 Woodside Drive
·
(703) 891-4520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1298 Woodside Drive, McLean, VA 22102
Price and availability
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$4,000
3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2803 sqft
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $4,000 per month.
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McLean
.
Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
