Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE

1298 Woodside Drive · (703) 891-4520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1298 Woodside Drive, McLean, VA 22102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2803 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

