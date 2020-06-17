1108 CARPER ST

Amenities
Rare find! Apx. 1,800+ sq ft, 4bm/3ba, 4-lvl split w/generous-sized rms, hardwood floors. Living Rm w/gas fireplce. Open floor plan w/glass enclosed Garden Rm overlooks level backyard. Expanded Eat-In Kitch. DR/FR/Den-Guest Rm. New HVAC, roof, kitchen appliances. Extra long 30' carport & shed. Tons of storage. Best Landlord in town. Brick home in central location close to Tysons,I-495,Toll Rd, Silver Line, easy access to DC. Churchill ES-Cooper-Langley HS. ***Please see agent remarks for showing instructions. NO LOCKBOX. ***