1108 CARPER ST

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities carport parking

Rare find! Apx. 1,800+ sq ft, 4bm/3ba, 4-lvl split w/generous-sized rms, hardwood floors. Living Rm w/gas fireplce. Open floor plan w/glass enclosed Garden Rm overlooks level backyard. Expanded Eat-In Kitch. DR/FR/Den-Guest Rm. New HVAC, roof, kitchen appliances. Extra long 30' carport & shed. Tons of storage. Best Landlord in town. Brick home in central location close to Tysons,I-495,Toll Rd, Silver Line, easy access to DC. Churchill ES-Cooper-Langley HS. ***Please see agent remarks for showing instructions. NO LOCKBOX. ***