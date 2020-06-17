All apartments in McLean
1108 CARPER ST
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:00 PM

1108 CARPER ST

1108 Carper Street · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Carper Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
ice maker
Rare find! Apx. 1,800+ sq ft, 4bm/3ba, 4-lvl split w/generous-sized rms, hardwood floors. Living Rm w/gas fireplce. Open floor plan w/glass enclosed Garden Rm overlooks level backyard. Expanded Eat-In Kitch. DR/FR/Den-Guest Rm. New HVAC, roof, kitchen appliances. Extra long 30' carport & shed. Tons of storage. Best Landlord in town. Brick home in central location close to Tysons,I-495,Toll Rd, Silver Line, easy access to DC. Churchill ES-Cooper-Langley HS. ***Please see agent remarks for showing instructions. NO LOCKBOX. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 CARPER ST have any available units?
1108 CARPER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1108 CARPER ST have?
Some of 1108 CARPER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 CARPER ST currently offering any rent specials?
1108 CARPER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 CARPER ST pet-friendly?
No, 1108 CARPER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1108 CARPER ST offer parking?
Yes, 1108 CARPER ST offers parking.
Does 1108 CARPER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 CARPER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 CARPER ST have a pool?
No, 1108 CARPER ST does not have a pool.
Does 1108 CARPER ST have accessible units?
No, 1108 CARPER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 CARPER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 CARPER ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 CARPER ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1108 CARPER ST has units with air conditioning.
