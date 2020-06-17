Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1015 SHIPMAN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1015 SHIPMAN LANE
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:56 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1015 SHIPMAN LANE
1015 Shipman Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1015 Shipman Lane, McLean, VA 22101
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1015 SHIPMAN LANE have any available units?
1015 SHIPMAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McLean, VA
.
What amenities does 1015 SHIPMAN LANE have?
Some of 1015 SHIPMAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1015 SHIPMAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1015 SHIPMAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 SHIPMAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1015 SHIPMAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McLean
.
Does 1015 SHIPMAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1015 SHIPMAN LANE offers parking.
Does 1015 SHIPMAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 SHIPMAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 SHIPMAN LANE have a pool?
No, 1015 SHIPMAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1015 SHIPMAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1015 SHIPMAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 SHIPMAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 SHIPMAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 SHIPMAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 SHIPMAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Similar Pages
McLean 1 Bedrooms
McLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with Parking
McLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
Landover, MD
Camp Springs, MD
McNair, VA
Greenbelt, MD
Springfield, VA
Lake Ridge, VA
Lorton, VA
Fort Washington, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
Oakton, VA
Merrifield, VA
Adelphi, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia