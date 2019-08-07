Wonderful rambler in hidden waterfront community with boat ramp & access to Potomac 4 miles to Ft. Belvoir!! Updated kitchen; family room off kitchen; hardwoods & more! New windows; 2-car garage with extra car pad - large lot. Great neighborhood. All new roof Spring 2014.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8136 BARD STREET have any available units?
8136 BARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mason Neck, VA.
What amenities does 8136 BARD STREET have?
Some of 8136 BARD STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8136 BARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8136 BARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.