All apartments in Mason Neck
Find more places like 8136 BARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mason Neck, VA
/
8136 BARD STREET
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

8136 BARD STREET

8136 Bard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8136 Bard Street, Mason Neck, VA 22079

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful rambler in hidden waterfront community with boat ramp & access to Potomac 4 miles to Ft. Belvoir!! Updated kitchen; family room off kitchen; hardwoods & more! New windows; 2-car garage with extra car pad - large lot. Great neighborhood. All new roof Spring 2014.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8136 BARD STREET have any available units?
8136 BARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mason Neck, VA.
What amenities does 8136 BARD STREET have?
Some of 8136 BARD STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8136 BARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8136 BARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8136 BARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8136 BARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mason Neck.
Does 8136 BARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8136 BARD STREET offers parking.
Does 8136 BARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8136 BARD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8136 BARD STREET have a pool?
No, 8136 BARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8136 BARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 8136 BARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8136 BARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8136 BARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8136 BARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8136 BARD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VALaurel Hill, VAFort Belvoir, VALorton, VAMount Vernon, VA
Indian Head, MDNeabsco, VANewington Forest, VALake Ridge, VANewington, VACherry Hill, VASpringfield, VAFranconia, VAGroveton, VAKingstowne, VAHayfield, VAHybla Valley, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America