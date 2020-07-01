2151 Gunsmith Terrace

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bed in Rippon Landing - Fully Remodeled! Lovely Condominium conveniently located in Woodbridge (Rippon Landing!). This is a particularly spacious 3 Bedroom unit that features an open kitchen and dining room, large laundry room and comfortable bedrooms. Includes Water. Please visit the link below for more pictures! Water included.
Property is available for immediate Occupancy.
This property is professionally managed by
Big T Properties
www.bigtproperties.com
First month's rent and 1 month security deposit required.
(RLNE3836518)