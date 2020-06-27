Rent Calculator
Marumsco, VA
2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE
2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE
2020 Cumberland Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2020 Cumberland Drive, Marumsco, VA 22191
Marumsco Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Owner Accepts Section 8. Charming 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house with finished basement for rent in Woodbridge. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Nice fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE have any available units?
2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marumsco, VA
.
What amenities does 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marumsco
.
Does 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 CUMBERLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
