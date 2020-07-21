All apartments in Marumsco
2002 RADFORD DRIVE

2002 Radford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Radford Drive, Marumsco, VA 22191
Marumsco Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice well Kept home, two levels rambler with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, private back yard, fresh paint, Basement has two more rooms for a office and guess room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 RADFORD DRIVE have any available units?
2002 RADFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 2002 RADFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2002 RADFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 RADFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2002 RADFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 2002 RADFORD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2002 RADFORD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2002 RADFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 RADFORD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 RADFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2002 RADFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2002 RADFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2002 RADFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 RADFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 RADFORD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 RADFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 RADFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
