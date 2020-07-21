All apartments in Marumsco
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE

16030 Barn Swallow Pl · No Longer Available
Location

16030 Barn Swallow Pl, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Level 2 Garage Townhouse with 3 beds and 3.5 bath. back to trees, Fully fenced in Yard. Close to 95 and VRE Station and Much More

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE have any available units?
16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE offers parking.
Does 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE have a pool?
No, 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16030 BARN SWALLOW PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
