Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

15671 AVOCET LOOP

15671 Avocet Loop · No Longer Available
Location

15671 Avocet Loop, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenietly located to shopping, I-95 and the VRE - 1 car garage, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 baths, sun-room, finished rec room, deck, fenced backyard 2 story foyer, 3 finished levels, 9 ft ceiling main level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15671 AVOCET LOOP have any available units?
15671 AVOCET LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 15671 AVOCET LOOP have?
Some of 15671 AVOCET LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15671 AVOCET LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
15671 AVOCET LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15671 AVOCET LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 15671 AVOCET LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 15671 AVOCET LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 15671 AVOCET LOOP offers parking.
Does 15671 AVOCET LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15671 AVOCET LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15671 AVOCET LOOP have a pool?
No, 15671 AVOCET LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 15671 AVOCET LOOP have accessible units?
No, 15671 AVOCET LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 15671 AVOCET LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15671 AVOCET LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 15671 AVOCET LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 15671 AVOCET LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

