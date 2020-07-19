Rent Calculator
Home
/
Marumsco, VA
/
1518 INDIANA AVENUE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1518 INDIANA AVENUE
1518 Indiana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1518 Indiana Avenue, Marumsco, VA 22191
Amenities
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
Commuters Dream! Minutes from I 95, and VRE. Nearby
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1518 INDIANA AVENUE have any available units?
1518 INDIANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marumsco, VA
.
Is 1518 INDIANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1518 INDIANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 INDIANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1518 INDIANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marumsco
.
Does 1518 INDIANA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1518 INDIANA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1518 INDIANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 INDIANA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 INDIANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1518 INDIANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1518 INDIANA AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 1518 INDIANA AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 1518 INDIANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 INDIANA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 INDIANA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 INDIANA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
