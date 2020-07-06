All apartments in Marumsco
15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE

15021 Boaters Cove Place · No Longer Available
Location

15021 Boaters Cove Place, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
BASEMENT RENT ONLY - Spacious opened semi-furnished basement for rent . Living room and dinning room separated by a see-through gas fireplace. Plenty of windows with view of the Potomac. Showing by appointment only with 24hrs notice. NO PETS - NO SMOKERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE have any available units?
15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE offer parking?
No, 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE have a pool?
No, 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

