BASEMENT RENT ONLY - Spacious opened semi-furnished basement for rent . Living room and dinning room separated by a see-through gas fireplace. Plenty of windows with view of the Potomac. Showing by appointment only with 24hrs notice. NO PETS - NO SMOKERS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE have any available units?
15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15021 BOATERS COVE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.