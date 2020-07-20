All apartments in Marumsco
14773 ARIZONA AVENUE

14773 Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14773 Arizona Avenue, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
SMALL STUDIO with a full Bath and Small deck has its parking and private entrance. Rent includes all utilities. CLOSE to shopping centers and transportation. NO SMOKING, WONDERFUL LOCATION. Sentrilock on the rear door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE have any available units?
14773 ARIZONA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14773 ARIZONA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
