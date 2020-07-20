SMALL STUDIO with a full Bath and Small deck has its parking and private entrance. Rent includes all utilities. CLOSE to shopping centers and transportation. NO SMOKING, WONDERFUL LOCATION. Sentrilock on the rear door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE have any available units?
14773 ARIZONA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 14773 ARIZONA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14773 ARIZONA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.