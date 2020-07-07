All apartments in Marumsco
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT

14761 Candlewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

14761 Candlewood Court, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
IMMEDIATE MOVE IN CONDITION! Beautiful renovated 1st time rental town home. Spacious two levels with 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT have any available units?
14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14761 CANDLEWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

