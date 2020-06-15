All apartments in Marumsco
Last updated April 23 2020 at 6:12 AM

14702 HACKWOOD STREET

14702 Hackwood Street · (703) 431-3755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14702 Hackwood Street, Marumsco, VA 22191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
Two-level townhome located minutes from Route 1, 95, and VRE. Updated kitchen, separate dining room, and spacious family room. Sliding glass door leading to maintenance free fully fenced rear yard with concrete patio. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath. Full-size washer and dryer on main level. HVAC replaced in 2018. 2 assigned parking spaces. Community pool and basketball court. Pets considered case by case with $750 deposit, max of 2 pets considered. Minimum 650 credit score and maximum of 2 incomes to qualify. $50 non-refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14702 HACKWOOD STREET have any available units?
14702 HACKWOOD STREET has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14702 HACKWOOD STREET have?
Some of 14702 HACKWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14702 HACKWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14702 HACKWOOD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14702 HACKWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 14702 HACKWOOD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 14702 HACKWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 14702 HACKWOOD STREET does offer parking.
Does 14702 HACKWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14702 HACKWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14702 HACKWOOD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 14702 HACKWOOD STREET has a pool.
Does 14702 HACKWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 14702 HACKWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14702 HACKWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14702 HACKWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 14702 HACKWOOD STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14702 HACKWOOD STREET has units with air conditioning.
