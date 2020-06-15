14702 HACKWOOD STREET

Amenities

Two-level townhome located minutes from Route 1, 95, and VRE. Updated kitchen, separate dining room, and spacious family room. Sliding glass door leading to maintenance free fully fenced rear yard with concrete patio. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath. Full-size washer and dryer on main level. HVAC replaced in 2018. 2 assigned parking spaces. Community pool and basketball court. Pets considered case by case with $750 deposit, max of 2 pets considered. Minimum 650 credit score and maximum of 2 incomes to qualify. $50 non-refundable application fee.