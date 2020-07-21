All apartments in Marumsco
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

1280 DAWSON COURT

1280 Dawson Court · No Longer Available
Location

1280 Dawson Court, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated basement apartment with full bath, washer and dryer, has its own parking and private entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 DAWSON COURT have any available units?
1280 DAWSON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 1280 DAWSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1280 DAWSON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 DAWSON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1280 DAWSON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 1280 DAWSON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1280 DAWSON COURT offers parking.
Does 1280 DAWSON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1280 DAWSON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 DAWSON COURT have a pool?
No, 1280 DAWSON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1280 DAWSON COURT have accessible units?
No, 1280 DAWSON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 DAWSON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 DAWSON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1280 DAWSON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1280 DAWSON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
