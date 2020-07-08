REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS COMPLETELY UPGRADED INSIDE AND OUT. NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, S.S.APPLIANCES, NEW ROOF. NEW HVAC AND FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT. GREAT LOCATION, LOCATED NEAR THE WOODBRIDGE VRE AT BELMONT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1214 EASY STREET have any available units?
1214 EASY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 1214 EASY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1214 EASY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.