All apartments in Marumsco
Find more places like 1214 EASY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marumsco, VA
/
1214 EASY STREET
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

1214 EASY STREET

1214 Easy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marumsco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1214 Easy Street, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS COMPLETELY UPGRADED INSIDE AND OUT. NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, S.S.APPLIANCES, NEW ROOF. NEW HVAC AND FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT. GREAT LOCATION, LOCATED NEAR THE WOODBRIDGE VRE AT BELMONT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 EASY STREET have any available units?
1214 EASY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 1214 EASY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1214 EASY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 EASY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1214 EASY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 1214 EASY STREET offer parking?
No, 1214 EASY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1214 EASY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 EASY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 EASY STREET have a pool?
No, 1214 EASY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1214 EASY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1214 EASY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 EASY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 EASY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 EASY STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1214 EASY STREET has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct
Marumsco, VA 22191
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr
Marumsco, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Marumsco 1 BedroomsMarumsco 2 Bedrooms
Marumsco Apartments with ParkingMarumsco Dog Friendly Apartments
Marumsco Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia