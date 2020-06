Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Amazing Apartment with high cathedral like ceilings with skylights.



Non smoking one bedroom loft with one bath and one bedroom first level with bath. Beautiful antique hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. Beautiful granite counter tops and white cabinets with a large island and bar top. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Comes with washer and dryer.

Non Smoking Property



Renovated 1938 Industrial Building into Loft Apartments