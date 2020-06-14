All apartments in Mantua
Home
/
Mantua, VA
/
3130 CHICHESTER LN
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

3130 CHICHESTER LN

3130 Chichester Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3130 Chichester Lane, Mantua, VA 22031
Mantua

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the first homes built in Mantua! Close to Mosaic District, shopping, Beltway and Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Stops. This well-maintained, one-level, custom home sits on more than a 1/2 acre and boasts 3-4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1-2 bonus rooms, sun room/dining room, galley kitchen with eat-in/breakfast area, living room, and family room. The fenced-in, brick patio will give you endless hours of secluded enjoyment in the summer, and in the winter you can snuggle up in front of the gas fireplace in the large, stone family room with gas fireplace and picture window overlooking the backyard. The over-sized, two-car garage leaves plenty of parking space for your guests in the extended driveway. Enjoy '50s craftsman ship, hardwood floors, and plaster ceilings in one of Northern Virginia's close-in great communities. Online application only at https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/110567

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 CHICHESTER LN have any available units?
3130 CHICHESTER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mantua, VA.
What amenities does 3130 CHICHESTER LN have?
Some of 3130 CHICHESTER LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 CHICHESTER LN currently offering any rent specials?
3130 CHICHESTER LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 CHICHESTER LN pet-friendly?
No, 3130 CHICHESTER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mantua.
Does 3130 CHICHESTER LN offer parking?
Yes, 3130 CHICHESTER LN does offer parking.
Does 3130 CHICHESTER LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 CHICHESTER LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 CHICHESTER LN have a pool?
No, 3130 CHICHESTER LN does not have a pool.
Does 3130 CHICHESTER LN have accessible units?
No, 3130 CHICHESTER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 CHICHESTER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 CHICHESTER LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 CHICHESTER LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 CHICHESTER LN does not have units with air conditioning.
