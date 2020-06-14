3130 CHICHESTER LN

Amenities

One of the first homes built in Mantua! Close to Mosaic District, shopping, Beltway and Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Stops. This well-maintained, one-level, custom home sits on more than a 1/2 acre and boasts 3-4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1-2 bonus rooms, sun room/dining room, galley kitchen with eat-in/breakfast area, living room, and family room. The fenced-in, brick patio will give you endless hours of secluded enjoyment in the summer, and in the winter you can snuggle up in front of the gas fireplace in the large, stone family room with gas fireplace and picture window overlooking the backyard. The over-sized, two-car garage leaves plenty of parking space for your guests in the extended driveway. Enjoy '50s craftsman ship, hardwood floors, and plaster ceilings in one of Northern Virginia's close-in great communities. Online application only at https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/110567