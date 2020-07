Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking playground pool garage internet access yoga bbq/grill coffee bar

Location, space, service and style can all be yours at The Elms at Signal Hill Station. You will love everything you find at these brand new apartments in Manassas. Just steps from the Manassas Park VRE station, The Elms at Signal Hill Station is perfectly located. Not only will you enjoy easy commutes, you will also be minutes from shopping, dining and outdoor recreation. Best of all, you will have the apartment home that is right for you. We provide exceptional customer service, beautifully spacious apartments and amazing amenities including a yoga room with Fitness on Demand, a cyber cafe, a resort-style pool, a tot lot and more. Live at The Elms at Signal Hill Station and discover why Legend Management Group is one of the nation's most distinguished property management companies.