Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse internet access online portal playground

Welcome to Soldiers Ridge Apartments, touted as the areas most desirable community! Our dedication to comfortable, high-quality living is expressed in the unique design of our spacious two-bedroom apartment homes. Each floor plan has a fully equipped gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting, abundant closet space, and a private laundry room for your full-size washer/dryer.



Imagine yourself in a beautiful new home, where comfort and convenience surround you. Soldiers Ridge is located in historic Manassas, Virginia near various shopping centers and easy access to the area's interstates. No matter how many apartments you visit, we are confident you will be impressed with Soldiers Ridge. We want you to do more than just visit. At Soldiers Ridge, we want you to come back and make yourself at home. Please call for an appointment today.