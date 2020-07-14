All apartments in Manassas
Location

11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA 20109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20514 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 24123 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 22733 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Soldiers Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access
online portal
playground
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Welcome to Soldiers Ridge Apartments, touted as the areas most desirable community! Our dedication to comfortable, high-quality living is expressed in the unique design of our spacious two-bedroom apartment homes. Each floor plan has a fully equipped gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting, abundant closet space, and a private laundry room for your full-size washer/dryer.

Imagine yourself in a beautiful new home, where comfort and convenience surround you. Soldiers Ridge is located in historic Manassas, Virginia near various shopping centers and easy access to the area's interstates. No matter how many apartments you visit, we are confident you will be impressed with Soldiers Ridge. We want you to do more than just visit. At Soldiers Ridge, we want you to come back and make yourself at home. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $9
Deposit: $500 up to 2 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Hold Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance suggested
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 50 lb. weight limit; breed restrictions apply, please contact the rental office for details
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Soldiers Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Soldiers Ridge Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Soldiers Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Soldiers Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Soldiers Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Soldiers Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Soldiers Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Soldiers Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Soldiers Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Soldiers Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Soldiers Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Soldiers Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Soldiers Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Soldiers Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Soldiers Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Soldiers Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Soldiers Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Soldiers Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Soldiers Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Soldiers Ridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.

