Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal playground

Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone. If we have a model or vacant apartment available to show, we will gladly provide a VIRTUAL TOUR of our community by appointment using FaceTime or Skype.

Please contact our community associates directly for the best way to view our community today!





Are you ready to experience a truly comfortable apartment living experience? Discover Colonial Village in Manassas, VA. Our pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom apartments are ideally located for you to enjoy relaxed suburban life just minutes from the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) and I-66. Weve recently updated our homes to bring you all the must-have features and smart finishes youre looking for in a new home. Make Colonial Village your destination for modern suburban living.



NEW & FREE! Offering Updater Web Service to Help With Your Moving

Process.