All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78

9949 Grapewood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

9949 Grapewood Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated PRIVATE & SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Upper Level Unit With Views Of Wooded Natural Area! This home is well maintained and offers generous open floor plan, vaulted ceilings w/ sky lite, wood burning fireplace for decorated purposes only, atrium door to large private balcony backing to preserved woodlands. * * Freshly painted * * Chair rail molding * * Custom window blinds * * Kitchen granite counter tops * New luxury vinyl wood like flooring thru out the property * * One Reserved Parking Space * * Close to Prince Wm Hospital, shopping, and easy commuting... Check it out TODAY! You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 have any available units?
9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 have?
Some of 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 currently offering any rent specials?
9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 pet-friendly?
No, 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 offer parking?
Yes, 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 offers parking.
Does 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 have a pool?
No, 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 does not have a pool.
Does 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 have accessible units?
No, 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 does not have accessible units.
Does 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St
Manassas, VA 20111
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop
Manassas, VA 20109
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct
Manassas, VA 20109
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane
Manassas, VA 20109

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Pet Friendly Places
Manassas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America