9949 GRAPEWOOD CT #78

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated PRIVATE & SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Upper Level Unit With Views Of Wooded Natural Area! This home is well maintained and offers generous open floor plan, vaulted ceilings w/ sky lite, wood burning fireplace for decorated purposes only, atrium door to large private balcony backing to preserved woodlands. * * Freshly painted * * Chair rail molding * * Custom window blinds * * Kitchen granite counter tops * New luxury vinyl wood like flooring thru out the property * * One Reserved Parking Space * * Close to Prince Wm Hospital, shopping, and easy commuting... Check it out TODAY! You will not be disappointed.