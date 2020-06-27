All apartments in Manassas
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:20 PM

9946 FENDALL STREET

9946 Fendall Street · No Longer Available
Location

9946 Fendall Street, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY. 2 car garage TH convenient to shops/dining. Hw floors, gourmet kitchen w/island, granite counter tops, SS appliances, balcony off the kitchen. MB w/ luxury bath, minutes to VRE station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9946 FENDALL STREET have any available units?
9946 FENDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9946 FENDALL STREET have?
Some of 9946 FENDALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9946 FENDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9946 FENDALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9946 FENDALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9946 FENDALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9946 FENDALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9946 FENDALL STREET offers parking.
Does 9946 FENDALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9946 FENDALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9946 FENDALL STREET have a pool?
No, 9946 FENDALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9946 FENDALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 9946 FENDALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9946 FENDALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9946 FENDALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9946 FENDALL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9946 FENDALL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
