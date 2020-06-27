Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 9946 FENDALL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
9946 FENDALL STREET
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:20 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9946 FENDALL STREET
9946 Fendall Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all
Location
9946 Fendall Street, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY. 2 car garage TH convenient to shops/dining. Hw floors, gourmet kitchen w/island, granite counter tops, SS appliances, balcony off the kitchen. MB w/ luxury bath, minutes to VRE station.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9946 FENDALL STREET have any available units?
9946 FENDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas, VA
.
What amenities does 9946 FENDALL STREET have?
Some of 9946 FENDALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9946 FENDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9946 FENDALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9946 FENDALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9946 FENDALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 9946 FENDALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9946 FENDALL STREET offers parking.
Does 9946 FENDALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9946 FENDALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9946 FENDALL STREET have a pool?
No, 9946 FENDALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9946 FENDALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 9946 FENDALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9946 FENDALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9946 FENDALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9946 FENDALL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9946 FENDALL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave
Manassas, VA 20109
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street
Manassas, VA 20110
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct
Manassas, VA 20109
Similar Pages
Manassas 1 Bedrooms
Manassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with Parking
Manassas Pet Friendly Places
Manassas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VA
McNair, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Bloom Crossing
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America