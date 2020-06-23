All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 9819 TOWN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
9819 TOWN LANE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

9819 TOWN LANE

9819 Town Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

9819 Town Lane, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available now! Freshly painted, laminate floors on main level. Brand new refrigerator and stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9819 TOWN LANE have any available units?
9819 TOWN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 9819 TOWN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9819 TOWN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9819 TOWN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9819 TOWN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9819 TOWN LANE offer parking?
No, 9819 TOWN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9819 TOWN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9819 TOWN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9819 TOWN LANE have a pool?
No, 9819 TOWN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9819 TOWN LANE have accessible units?
No, 9819 TOWN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9819 TOWN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9819 TOWN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9819 TOWN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9819 TOWN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street
Manassas, VA 20110
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct
Manassas, VA 20109

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Pet Friendly Places
Manassas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America