Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Completely renovated home from top to bottom. Easy access to Old Town Manassas and VRE. Fenced yard with ample room for grilling and entertaining outdoors. Inside, everything has been updated: HVAC, kitchen, bathroom, floors, washer and dryer (full-size!), and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Driveway parking.