Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
9726 BRAGG LANE
Last updated March 2 2020 at 12:10 AM
9726 BRAGG LANE
9726 Bragg Lane
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $1500
Location
9726 Bragg Lane, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
all brick end unit, bright townhouse. 3 bed / 2.5 bath. large front and back yards. housing voucher may be considered. Washer and Dryer in unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9726 BRAGG LANE have any available units?
9726 BRAGG LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas, VA
.
Is 9726 BRAGG LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9726 BRAGG LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9726 BRAGG LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9726 BRAGG LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 9726 BRAGG LANE offer parking?
No, 9726 BRAGG LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9726 BRAGG LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9726 BRAGG LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9726 BRAGG LANE have a pool?
No, 9726 BRAGG LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9726 BRAGG LANE have accessible units?
No, 9726 BRAGG LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9726 BRAGG LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9726 BRAGG LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9726 BRAGG LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9726 BRAGG LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
