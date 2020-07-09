Rent Calculator
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM
9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT
9588 Buttonbush Court
·
No Longer Available
Manassas
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location
9588 Buttonbush Court, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious end unit 3 level townhouse with gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, oversized back deck. Rear backs to woods for privacy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have any available units?
9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas, VA
.
What amenities does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have?
Some of 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT offer parking?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have a pool?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have accessible units?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
