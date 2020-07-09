All apartments in Manassas
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM

9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT

9588 Buttonbush Court · No Longer Available
Location

9588 Buttonbush Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious end unit 3 level townhouse with gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, oversized back deck. Rear backs to woods for privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have any available units?
9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have?
Some of 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT offer parking?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have a pool?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have accessible units?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9588 BUTTONBUSH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
