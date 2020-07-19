Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD
9565 Battery Heights Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
9565 Battery Heights Boulevard, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
microwave
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available for immediate occupancy 1B, 1Ba, furnished condo for rent at Battery Heights in manassas.Contact owner directly to arrange for showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD have any available units?
9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas, VA
.
What amenities does 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD's amenities include microwave, furnished, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9565 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
