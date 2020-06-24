All apartments in Manassas
9560 CANNONEER COURT
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:51 AM

9560 CANNONEER COURT

9560 Cannoneer Court · No Longer Available
Location

9560 Cannoneer Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Very nice penthouse condo with LR,kitchen & breakfast room opens to balcony.Large bedrooms with walk in closets.Walk to shopping,dining, Old Town Manassas and VRE!Excellent amenities,pool,tennis,clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9560 CANNONEER COURT have any available units?
9560 CANNONEER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9560 CANNONEER COURT have?
Some of 9560 CANNONEER COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9560 CANNONEER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9560 CANNONEER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9560 CANNONEER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9560 CANNONEER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9560 CANNONEER COURT offer parking?
No, 9560 CANNONEER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9560 CANNONEER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9560 CANNONEER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9560 CANNONEER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9560 CANNONEER COURT has a pool.
Does 9560 CANNONEER COURT have accessible units?
No, 9560 CANNONEER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9560 CANNONEER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9560 CANNONEER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9560 CANNONEER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9560 CANNONEER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
