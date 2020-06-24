Very nice penthouse condo with LR,kitchen & breakfast room opens to balcony.Large bedrooms with walk in closets.Walk to shopping,dining, Old Town Manassas and VRE!Excellent amenities,pool,tennis,clubhouse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9560 CANNONEER COURT have any available units?
9560 CANNONEER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9560 CANNONEER COURT have?
Some of 9560 CANNONEER COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9560 CANNONEER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9560 CANNONEER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.