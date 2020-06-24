9560 CANNONEER COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Very nice penthouse condo with LR,kitchen & breakfast room opens to balcony.Large bedrooms with walk in closets.Walk to shopping,dining, Old Town Manassas and VRE!Excellent amenities,pool,tennis,clubhouse.