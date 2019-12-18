Rent Calculator
All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204
9553 Battery Heights Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9553 Battery Heights Boulevard, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 have any available units?
9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas, VA
.
Is 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 currently offering any rent specials?
9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 pet-friendly?
No, 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 offer parking?
Yes, 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 does offer parking.
Does 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 have a pool?
No, 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 does not have a pool.
Does 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 have accessible units?
No, 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9553 BATTERY HEIGHTS BLVD #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
