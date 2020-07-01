NO HOA. Brand new interior in 2016. 3-level colonial with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths and main level powder room. stainless appliances with granite cabinets and eat-in area. Separate dining room. Hardwoods throughout main level. Private master suite with separate bathroom. Large lower level bedroom and full bath. 2-zoned.some furniture available for rent.pets case by case
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE have any available units?
9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE have?
Some of 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9512 MCKINLEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)