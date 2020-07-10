All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 9507 Richmond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
9507 Richmond Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9507 Richmond Street

9507 Richmond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

9507 Richmond Street, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Renovated in 2011 with new Electrical, Plumbing, Heating/Air, Light Fixtures, New Kitchen, New Upstairs Bathroom and The Master Bedroom *Cozy Living Room Already Wired for Fios *Large BR's * Beautiful Wood Floors *Quaint Front Por ch *Close to Old Town Manassas *VRE *NO HOA *Professionally Managed Property *Come By Today!

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9507 Richmond Street have any available units?
9507 Richmond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 9507 Richmond Street currently offering any rent specials?
9507 Richmond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9507 Richmond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9507 Richmond Street is pet friendly.
Does 9507 Richmond Street offer parking?
No, 9507 Richmond Street does not offer parking.
Does 9507 Richmond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9507 Richmond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9507 Richmond Street have a pool?
No, 9507 Richmond Street does not have a pool.
Does 9507 Richmond Street have accessible units?
No, 9507 Richmond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9507 Richmond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9507 Richmond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9507 Richmond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9507 Richmond Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave
Manassas, VA 20109
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street
Manassas, VA 20110
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct
Manassas, VA 20109

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Dog Friendly Apartments
Manassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America