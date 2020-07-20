All apartments in Manassas
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:37 PM

9505 LEE AVENUE W

9505 Lee Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9505 Lee Ct, Manassas, VA 20110
Downtown Manassas

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single family home with 2 car garage located in the City of Manassas. 4 minute drive/bike ride to VRE. Minutes to Old Town, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9505 LEE AVENUE W have any available units?
9505 LEE AVENUE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9505 LEE AVENUE W have?
Some of 9505 LEE AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9505 LEE AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
9505 LEE AVENUE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9505 LEE AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 9505 LEE AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9505 LEE AVENUE W offer parking?
Yes, 9505 LEE AVENUE W offers parking.
Does 9505 LEE AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9505 LEE AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9505 LEE AVENUE W have a pool?
No, 9505 LEE AVENUE W does not have a pool.
Does 9505 LEE AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 9505 LEE AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 9505 LEE AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9505 LEE AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 9505 LEE AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 9505 LEE AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.
