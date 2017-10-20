All apartments in Manassas
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE

9488 Scarlet Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9488 Scarlet Oak Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacios and open floor plan. 2 plus level condo offers 2 bedooms and 2 full full baths. 2 story familyroom. Balcony. Washer & Dryer. A few minutes walk to Old Town, VRE, schools & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have any available units?
9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9488 SCARLET OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

