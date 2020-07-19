Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 9414 SCARLET OAK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
9414 SCARLET OAK
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9414 SCARLET OAK
9414 Scarlet Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9414 Scarlet Oak Drive, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
20k worth of Updates New Floors-Windows-Sliding Door-Granite-Stainless Appliances-Light Fixtures-Paint-Toilets-Vanities. NO PETS NO SMOKING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9414 SCARLET OAK have any available units?
9414 SCARLET OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas, VA
.
What amenities does 9414 SCARLET OAK have?
Some of 9414 SCARLET OAK's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9414 SCARLET OAK currently offering any rent specials?
9414 SCARLET OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9414 SCARLET OAK pet-friendly?
No, 9414 SCARLET OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 9414 SCARLET OAK offer parking?
No, 9414 SCARLET OAK does not offer parking.
Does 9414 SCARLET OAK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9414 SCARLET OAK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9414 SCARLET OAK have a pool?
No, 9414 SCARLET OAK does not have a pool.
Does 9414 SCARLET OAK have accessible units?
No, 9414 SCARLET OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 9414 SCARLET OAK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9414 SCARLET OAK has units with dishwashers.
Does 9414 SCARLET OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 9414 SCARLET OAK does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St
Manassas, VA 20111
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd
Manassas, VA 20111
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop
Manassas, VA 20109
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct
Manassas, VA 20109
Similar Pages
Manassas 1 Bedrooms
Manassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with Parking
Manassas Dog Friendly Apartments
Manassas Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VA
Springfield, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Bloom Crossing
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America