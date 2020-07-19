All apartments in Manassas
9414 SCARLET OAK
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9414 SCARLET OAK

9414 Scarlet Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9414 Scarlet Oak Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
20k worth of Updates New Floors-Windows-Sliding Door-Granite-Stainless Appliances-Light Fixtures-Paint-Toilets-Vanities. NO PETS NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9414 SCARLET OAK have any available units?
9414 SCARLET OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9414 SCARLET OAK have?
Some of 9414 SCARLET OAK's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9414 SCARLET OAK currently offering any rent specials?
9414 SCARLET OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9414 SCARLET OAK pet-friendly?
No, 9414 SCARLET OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9414 SCARLET OAK offer parking?
No, 9414 SCARLET OAK does not offer parking.
Does 9414 SCARLET OAK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9414 SCARLET OAK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9414 SCARLET OAK have a pool?
No, 9414 SCARLET OAK does not have a pool.
Does 9414 SCARLET OAK have accessible units?
No, 9414 SCARLET OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 9414 SCARLET OAK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9414 SCARLET OAK has units with dishwashers.
Does 9414 SCARLET OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 9414 SCARLET OAK does not have units with air conditioning.
